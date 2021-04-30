The Return of Oloibiri Movie on Netflix

Yinka Olatunbosun

Oloibiri movie. First, when it was released in 2015 to the cinemas, it got the attention of the relevant governmental authorities. After three decades of neglect, the current administration has approved the takeoff of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre to look into the challenges plaguing the community where crude oil was first discovered in commercial quantity in Nigeria.

Right now, Oloibiri is set to get the attention of more people as the heart-thumping movie hits the film streaming site, Netflix. An action thriller film directed by Curtis Graham, produced by Rogers Ofime and it stars Nollywood legends such as Olu Jacobs, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and Richard Mofe Damijo.

Rated 16, Oloibiri movie is an expose on the plight of Niger-Deltans abandoned by the government and oil multinationals. Based on true-life events, the movie was produced to drive change.

In a virtual encounter with the producer, Rogers Ofime revealed why it is important to put the movie on the streaming platform after six years of its initial release.

“It is an original Nigerian story. It is a beautiful work or art and every day, technology gives us ways to document art, educate and entertain for posterity. We also believe that the message of Oloibiri is evergreen and will continue to be relevant even in another ten years. We just hope that change comes to the community so that our message can then become about when Oloibiri was in ruins,’’ he said.

In his view, technology has offered movie makers in Nigeria some good options of revenue earning even in the face of distribution bottlenecks.

“SVOD, VOD and Digital Satellite platforms have created the avenue through which filmmakers to a large extent have begun to receive remuneration for all their hard work and sweat,’’ he said.

Asides the economic returns to the production team, Oloibiri is expected to reach a wider audience especially in diaspora for impact.

“A wider audience means we can reach more well-meaning Nigerians in the diaspora especially of Niger-Deltan heritage in order to do more especially with the clean-up of the rivers and provide a drinkable water system that works,’’ he said.

The Canadian based film maker, Ofime is best known for producing several notable Nigerian television soap operas, including the successful ‘Tinsel,’ which was the first multi-camera studio based television daily soap to be produced by a Nigerian producer in all of East, West or North Africa and more recently ‘Hush.’ He has produced other movies including ‘Voiceless’, ‘Mugabe’ ‘Blood & Oil’ ‘Price of Spice’ amongst others.

Interestingly, Oloibiri is not the only movie from this producer that will hit Netflix stand. A six-part series titled ‘Mystic River’ is expected to captivate the movie audience very soon.

