Crazy Daisies, a Lifestyle, Multi-service Beauty Care Makes Entrance

It was an atmosphere of celebration and groove as Lagos, the hive of activities and center of entertainment witnessed presence of the crémé dela crémé of the society as the coming of “Crazy Daisies” a lifestyle and multi-service beauty care and entertainment establishment makes its first entrance into Nigeria.

The business which is 100 percent African owned, had guests spell bound with the gastronomic treats from the restaurant. The event held on Saturday April 24, 2021 and themed “A Haven Of Unconventionality,” was one many would not forget in a hurry.

With nearly 25 years of cumulative workforce experience, the team guarantees that any moment spent at CRAZY DAISIES is a definite win-win. The team’s goal is to make the ordinary look spectacular, working under the mission “get in, get stunning, and get on with your life.”

The Lekki outlet is part of CRAZY DAISES’ broader franchise expansion strategy, which includes plans to launch locations in Ghana and Spain.

The event drew prominent top VIPs including @freehandking a.k.a. , Osei. K, a globally renowned US-based Tattoo Artist with over 15 years of professional experience who is currently part of the Crazy Bull Ink residency programme.

The launch has since spawned a lot of interest and bookings by Nigerians.

Nollywood royalty and Industry titans, Shaffy Bello,Chris Ubosi, Mawuli Gavor, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle Olukanmi, Jeff Banks, Bayo Oke-Lawal , Samuel Otigba and Dr Bisola Otigba, Lifestyle gurus and social entrepreneur, were on hand to make the day memorable even as other prominent figures were in attendance.

Complimentary drinks and food curated by culinary expert @afrolems were made available for guests at the event, with staff and technicians on call, giving guest guided tours so as to ensure everyone has a taste of the Crazy Daisies experience.

