Anambra Poll: Orajiaka Lists Reasons APC Must Present Youthful, Vibrant Candidate

A leading aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Paul Orajiaka has said that the party stands a better chance of winning the November 6 election with a youthful, vibrant and resourceful candidate who has proven capacity matched with competence to deliver quality value-based leadership for Anambra State.

Orajiaka stated this at a forum in Abuja organized by Anambra APC Patriots for the State Governorship aspirants. The forum was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and many top chieftains of the party.

Those present at the event include; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah; former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojodu; SAA to Buhari on Social Intervention Program, SIP, Ismailia Ahmed; Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejiocha amongst many others.

APC aspirants present at the forum are Chief Ben Etiaba, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, Dr. George Moghalu, Col. Geoff Onyejegbu Rtd., Dr. Andy Ubah, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, and Comrade Maxwell Okoye.

In his remarks at the event, Orajiaka expressed optimism in the ability of the APC to win the November 6 election but cautioned that the party must present a youthful candidate with a track record of achievements and commitment to deliver the central promises of the party to the people.

He said: “From all indications, APC is now the party to beat in Anambra State. We have all it takes to win the trust of our people come November 6. The unity amongst us as a party is unprecedented and we must sustain this irrespective of the outcome of the primaries.

“While we continue to work for the progress of the party, my sincere advice is that we must focus on fielding a candidate that is vibrant, youthful, with a vision, passion and focus. The decision of who becomes the flag bearer of the party will make or mar our chances so we must prioritize youthfulness and vibrancy of the candidate.”

Vice-President Osinbajo also reiterated Orajiaka’s position and stressed the need to go into the November election with a very credible candidate that Anambra voters will feel comfortable to vote for.

Earlier, in a spellbound presentation of his plan to transform Anambra State which was applauded by the Vice-President and other dignitaries present at the event, Orajiaka said his focus if chosen to be the party’s flagbearer, would be Security, Health, Electricity, Employment, Education and Road, (SHEEER).

The Harvard scholar noted that his constant interaction with the people at the grassroots in the 21 local government areas of Anambra State has helped him to understand the real needs of the people and to formulate a proper vision to meet those needs.

“I believe that I have a better understanding of what the real needs of our people are. I have taken time to tour all the local government areas of Anambra State to interact and know what the needs of my people are. My findings in those crucial meetings at the grassroots are what I have encapsulated in my Security, Health, Electricity, Employment, Education and Road, (SHEEER) vision for the state.

“As a young man who has made a significant impact in the business world, my goal in politics is to see that the problems that confront my people are tackled head-on with home grown solutions. I am not here for personal gains. Having had my fair share of success in the business environment; my focus now is how to impact the life of every Anambra indigene through well thought out programmes. Politics for me is not about personal gains but about service and commitment to bringing hope to the people.”

