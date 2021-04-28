Ready to Serve

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that for the 46 cadets of the Special Duties Pre-Commissioning Training as well as the 1,170 trainees of the ratings’ cadre, their recent commissioning and graduation respectively, was a call to serve the nation in protecting its territorial integrity

Any military is as good as its manpower. For the Nigerian Navy (NN), this same holds true because in order to properly secure the maritime domain and the nation’s territorial integrity, it requires an enormous capacity upgrade not just for fleet recapitalisation but also manpower boost in quality and quantity.

That is essentially why the NN trains professionally competent personnel in line with international best practices. Recently, it was a double whammy celebration at the passing out parade of cadets of the Special Duties Pre-Commissioning Training (SDPCT) 2020 of the Nigerian Naval College as well as the Batch 30 Trainees of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers State.

While the college trains midshipmen and cadets in core maritime skills of the NN aimed at preparing them for further professional training and subsequent deployment for naval duties, the Basic Training School offers foundational training for all sailors of the navy.

From the college, 46 cadets comprising 39 male and seven female, passed out; while 1,170 trainees of the ratings’ cadre comprising 979 male and 191 female graduated from NNBTS.

The reviewing officer at the ceremony was the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor. Also at the graduation to receive the reviewing officer was the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry Banigo.

Review

In his review, the reviewing officer, stated that the Nigerian Naval College and the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School have sustained their place as citadels of professional naval training within the nation and sub-region.

He said: “It is pertinent to mention that military service in a growing complex and ambiguous operating environment, as we have today, must of necessity be dynamic and innovative. Our nation has in the last few years been challenged by asymmetric and emerging security threats emanating from insurgent groups, kidnappings and economic saboteurs warranting critical operational and security engagements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across different theatres of operation.

“In this regard, I am glad to note that in addition to assisting sister services in the North-east operations against the Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigerian Navy has continued to spearhead Internal Security operations in the Niger Delta Region against militants, pirates, operators of illegal local refineries, crude oil thieves as well as their sponsors and collaborators.

“Expectedly, significant successes have been achieved by the Nigerian Navy, either alone or in collaboration with other security forces at curtailing the excesses of these miscreants. Maintaining these successes will definitely be tasking and will require developing appropriate knowledge, skills and attitude through rigorous on-the-job training onboard and ashore as well as pragmatic training in all naval training institutions especially in this vollege and the Basic Training School.

” As can be clearly observed, the Nigerian Navy has matched intent with clear practical steps, evident by on-going fleet recapitalisation and expansion programme that has led to the acquisition of more Offshore Patrol Vessels, Seaward Defence Boats and strategic technology driven assets crucial to neutralise the myriad of threats in Nigeria’s Maritime Domain.”

Charge

In his charge to the graduands, he said: “No doubt, the past six months must have been challenging given the rigours that your training entail. However, today marks the beginning of the service to your fatherland in the officers’ cadre and you must not relent on your oars.

” A lot will be expected of you as newly commissioned officers, especially in the light of the contemporary security challenges our nation faces. These challenges call for dedication, selflessness, gallantry and professionalism as I am sure you have discovered during the course of your training.”

To the NNBTS trainees he said: “The process of being converted from a civilian into the military personnel is not an easy one. Not all the 1,193 trainees that were initially selected completed the training. Your doggedness, perseverance and determination is therefore commendable as the completion of your training is a testimony of your will and desire to serve in the noble profession of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

Charging them to remain committed to improving the welfare and operational requirements for members of the Armed Forces as they tackle the multifaceted security challenges across the nation, he asked them to be loyal to constituted authority and be prepared to give necessary support to the police and other Para-military agencies in the discharge of their duties.

With a further charge to be focused on their assigned duties to maintain peace and avoid actions that would bring disrepute to the Nigerian Navy and Nigeria in general, he added “as you interact with the civil populace, you must have respect for them and protect their human dignity. I further urge you to steer clear of today’s vices such as substance abuse, cultism, negative peer group pressure and negative use of the social media”.

Course Highlights for SDPCT

Giving further breakdown of the process involved, the Director of Naval Information (DINFO), Commodore Suleman Dahun said the SDPCT 2020 was inaugurated on October 16, 2020 with 46 cadets from various specialisations in the Nigerian Navy. The cadets, he noted, were carefully selected from a group of experienced naval ratings who had distinguished themselves and were adjudged fit to undergo the special duty pre-commissioning training.

After they were placed on isolation and medical checks were conducted in line with the National Centre for Disease Control guidelines for prevention of COVID-19 spread, training commenced with the Induction Week during which they were subjected to intensive physical training aimed at developing the physical and mental stamina needed to see them through the training at the college. They also received introductory lectures on Time Management, Interpersonal Relationships, Salutations and Mark of Respect.

On completion of the Induction Weeks, they progressed to the Professional Phase of Navigation, Seamanship, Communication, Rules of the Road, Chart Work, Medicals, Logistics and Accounts and Budget, to mention a few. The next phase was the Leadership and Management Phase- Ship Administration, Mentorship, Leadership and OOD/OOW Duties.

The last phase was the Security and Operations Phase. During the Phase, resource persons were invited to make presentations on General Introduction to Maritime Operations, Contemporary Operations, Maritime Domain Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Blue Economy and Cyber Security including the Role of the Media in Military Operations.

The DINFO added that “the package also covered Parade Training, Physical Training, swimming, as well as practical sessions onboard NNS JEBBA. The conduct of the training also comprised educational visits and tours to army, navy and air force units and formations in Port Harcourt, as well as other security and maritime-related agencies. Notably, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Charkin Maritime Academy amongst others.

“They also witnessed the operational readiness of the military formations visited, as well as improved their understanding of the synergy between maritime-related agencies and the NN. The cadets were assessed on a total of 31 subjects during the course of their training. It is gratifying to say that all passed, hence their commission.”

Brief of NNBTS

According to the DINFO, a total of 1,193 trainees of Batch 30 reported for Basic Seamanship Training in three batches as segmented into states at various times from September 19 to October 3, 2020 and subsequently commenced training on October 26, 2020.

However, in the course of training, he said 15 withdrew voluntarily, five were withdrawn on medical ground and three were withdrawn for financial fraud, making up a total of 23 trainees being withdrawn.

Giving further insight on the trainings at NNBTS, Dahun said it is structured to instill the core values of the NN, with emphasis on naval orientation, practical training with basic academic and physical exercises.

He said: “These include cross-country, obstacle crossing, novices boxing as well as swimming and other military sporting activities. They were also introduced to the naval working environment simulated onboard the training ship, NNS JEBBA. The trainees also undertook various practical range firing exercise. It is noteworthy that the training modules in the school are designed to enhance trainees’ regimentation, cooperation and comradeship required for assigned naval and other military duties.

“The basic training activities in NNBTS involve basic naval orientation, physical training, parade trainings and practical swimming to inculcate the desired naval discipline and military bearing in them, this improved their personal qualities, built their endurance and stamina level. The trainees took lectures in English language, Mathematics, French Language, First Aid, Anchor Work, Boat Work, Rope work and General Seamanship.

“Others are General Service Knowledge, Naval Ceremonial, Naval Communication, Naval Organisation, Health, Safety and Environment, Leadership, Ship husbandry, naval regulating and discipline, rigging and Piping. At the end of this stage, the trainees were examined accordingly. Some practicals were also examined, this include Rope work, Piping, weapon Handling, swimming, and Unarmed Combat.

“The outdoor training activities continued after the first term examination. During this period, the Trainees continued their swimming training and participated in novices boxing, cross country, obstacle crossing, rifle drill, burial drill, unarmed combat and drill square test.

“It is important to state that basic seamanship practical continued till the end of their training. Nonetheless, the trainees were not opportuned to proceed for sea trip due to logistics problem, however, they were opportuned to pay a static visit to NNS OKPABANA for practical illustration of parts of ship and observation of its routine.

“At the end of phase one, the trainees were examined in the military theory courses from 21-24 Dec 20. Furthermore, at Phase 2, which is practical in nature, trainees were also examined from March 1 to 6, 2021.

” As such, weapon handling training, practical seamanship training, range classification and obstacle crossing were reinforced. Most importantly, they were practically taught internal security exercises, in addition to having naval/military oriented firefighting exercise.

” Also, at Phase 3, which is the consolidation stage, security agencies such as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Road Safety Corp, Nigeria Police Force, others are Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Army delivered lectures to trainees from March 22 to 31, 2021.”

