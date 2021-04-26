Masari Tasks Lawmakers, Nigerians on Unity to End Insecurity

By Francis Sardauna

Apparently miffed by the pervading security challenges in the country, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has tasked members of the House of Representatives and other Nigerians on the need for unity in order to end the carnage confronting the nation.

He said banditry and other security challenges afflicting the North-west and other regions of the country call for more actions and unity amongst members of the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives because they represent the entire nation.

Masari, who spoke while in audience with members of the House of Representatives led by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, at the Katsina Government House Monday, said only unity could tackle the security impediments fencing the country.

The members of the House of Representatives were in Katsina to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the recent fire inferno that gutted Katsina Central Market and the state House of Assembly main chamber.

Masari added that with determination and perseverance, Nigeria can conquer all odds to become more stronger in Africa, insisting that the country has the ability, capacity and the resources to deal with the current situation.

He said: “We will continue to pray to Allah to have mercy on us and forgive our sins so that we can see the end of this insecurity that is bedevilling not only Katsina State or North-west but the country as a whole.

“What is happening calls for more actions and unity amongst members of the National Assembly because in the House of Representatives in particularly, I don’t think there is any section of the country that is left out.

“Members represent populations in the House of Representatives so the aggregation of whatever you do will impact positively on the country. We need to look at our problems without blame games. We have passed the era of blaming this or that or she or him but for us to unite and face squarely the challenges we are fencing.”

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Wase, told the governor that they were sent by the Speaker to come and commiserate with the government and people of the state over the fire incident at Katsina market and the House of Assembly.

