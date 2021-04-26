Interswitch Group CMO, Others Receive International Recognition

The Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer (CMO), Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, has been recognised as one of the Global Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Technology in 2021, in the latest annual list released by the global business leadership community, HotTopics.HT.

HotTopics.HT rewards individuals who are trailblazers in the use of new technologies to drive innovation within the marketing function.

It also recognises ambassadors for the B2B marketing community inside and outside of their own organisations, as well as those who have demonstrated empathy and transformational leadership during these extraordinary times.

Announcing its list of Global Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Technology 2021, the international platform recognised leading marketing professionals across global markets practicing in the technology space based on selections of an international jury of marketing leaders which included Lisa Gilbert, Chief Marketing Officer and GM of IBM Marketing Services, Mehul Kapadia, Global Head of Marketing at Vodafone Business and Matt Preschern, Chief Marketing, Global CMO at Forcepoint.

“Interestingly, only two females of African origin made the global list. They are Interswitch Group’s Cherry Eromosele from Nigeria and South Africa’s Bernice Samuels, Group Executive and Chief Marketing Officer at MTN,” a statement explained.

Speaking on the nomination, Eromosele expressed delight and gratitude to the organisers for the special recognition, stating that it would further spur her to continue delivering excellent marketing leadership and to the quest to continue to break new ground in the fintech marketing space.

The Interswitch Group CMO also expressed appreciation to her team for their support and commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions.

She said: “Whilst my career trajectory and quest for continuous learning and improvement may have played defining roles in the journey to this point, I have also been fortunate to have worked with brilliant and supportive marketing professionals from the inception of my career; and their impact has contributed to my growth trajectory.

“I am indeed grateful to them all, including my unique marketing team here at Interswitch and the organisers for this special recognition.”

