ARISE NEWS Digital Named Best Online News Platform At 2021 GAGE Awards

The digital arm of the ARISE News channel has won the online news platform of the year award at the 2021 GAGE Digital Awards which held Saturday April 24.

ARISE NEWS, which is beamed to a global audience from offices in Africa, Europe and America, was chosen from a competitive field including BBC Pidgin, Punch Online, Opera News and Channels TV.

ARISE NEWS Digital has helped disseminate global news from an African perspective to the furthest reaches of the planet.

It includes arise.tv which was re-launched to critical acclaim September 2020, and vibrant social media platforms across Twitter – @ARISEtv; YouTube – @Arise News; Facebook – @Arise News; and Instagram – @Arisenewsofficial. ARISE News Digital has swiftly emerged as a trustworthy source for breaking news, as well as compelling, incisive and transparent reports across politics, business, sports, entertainment, arts and culture in Africa and globally. The GAGE Awards is a comprehensive celebration of individuals and brands who have leveraged the power of the internet to make life easier and simpler. It was created to facilitate growth, drive innovation and attract new talent to the digital space. The 2021 edition, hosted by actress and reality tv star Bisola Aiyeola, was fully virtual, leveraging the best of technology to broadcast proceedings at the event.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

