RCCG Mercyland Feeds a Thousand Families, Tasks Congregants

Mary Nnah

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Mercyland Parish, Area 3 (Lagos Province 44) has donated food items to no fewer than a thousand families within its neighbourhood in a bid to alleviate their suffering.

The items which include 1,000 (5kg) premium quality parboiled bags of rice; 1,000 (1kg) bags of salt and other food items was in tandem with the Christian Social Responsibility mandate from the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, according to Pastor Amos Emovon, the Pastor in Charge of the Province.

Emovon, during a presentation service held on Sunday in the church auditorium at Odunlami Street, Lagos Island, charged all congregants to “receive Jesus, the Bread of life as He is the source of energy, strength and everything that money cannot buy even as several souls were won into the Kingdom to the Glory of God”.

Assistant Pastor in Charge of Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) of the province, Pastor Ajibola Opeoluwa-Calebs reiterated that the Redeemed Christian Church of God “is passionately committed to fighting hunger and poverty within the communities our churches are located”.

He added that “this gesture was in alignment with the vision and mission of the Church which regularly embarks on various CSR initiatives as a way of positively impacting the quality of lives within the communities the parishes are located”.

Chairperson of the Parish CSR Committee, Mrs. Titi Osuntoki noted that the Feeding A Thousand Families Program started last year and reminded the worshippers of the various CSR initiatives of the Parish which include various Back to School Programmes, donation of neo-natal equipment to Massey Street Children Hospital, Lagos, provision of glasses and surgery for the elderly around Lagos Island, provision of boreholes to several communities, monthly feeding within church communities, various medical/health Awareness interventions, etc.

Special Guest of Honour, the Executive Chairman, Lagos Island East LCDA, Comrade Kamal Olawale Salau Bashua, represented by Hon. John Akinsuyi applauded the kind gesture of the church in alleviating the suffering of the masses.

He also thanked the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God for its continuous social investment in the well-being and truly acting as the Good Neighbour indeed as stated in the Bible.

