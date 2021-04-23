INEC Reorganises, Create Two New Departments

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday announced a reorganisation of its Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) and that of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP).

In a statement by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, the commission said the reorganisation was part of efforts to reposition INEC for greater efficiency ahead of 2023 general election.

He added that the re-organisation took immediate effect.

He said: “As the commission prepares for major off-cycle governorship elections and the 2023 general election, it has become imperative to review and realign some of its departments for improved effectiveness and efficient management of its human resources and assets.”

Okoye stated that based on the development, the commission has created two departments out of the present Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC).

“In the new arrangement, a Department of Litigation and Prosecution (DL&P) and a Department of Legal Drafting and Clearance (LDCD) have been established,” he explained.

The commission also approved the de-establishment of the Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison Department (VEP) and in its place, established the Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP), as well as the Gender and Inclusivity Department (GID).

Okoye said the changes in the Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) were urgent and imperative as the commission was determined to strengthen its statutory powers of prosecuting electoral offenders.

The commission is also determined to communicate its policies and programmes to Nigerians and effectively engage and mainstream women’s groups, persons living with disability and other marginalised individuals in the electoral process.

Okoye said the reorganisations and realignments would not affect the structure and functions of the state offices of the commission.

“Legal services and the alternative dispute resolution desks at the state level will still function under the Head of Department of Legal Services, while that of gender and inclusivity will remain under the Head of Department of Voter Education and Publicity,” he added.

