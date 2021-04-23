Hope and Love are My Music Concept, Says King OC

Multi-Talented artist, Bright Stephen Asemota better known as King OC has described his music concept as hope and love. The record label boss and singer made this known during a press parley in Lagos with newsmen recently.

Describing his music concept and what music means to him, he said “Well I have a lot of passion for music. I love music. And it’s part of me. I want to pass a message of hope and love to everyone out there.”

King OC also noted that his label King Oc music in time to come will unveil its signed artist, he further revealed what he looks out for in an artist before signing, “We have a lot of talented youths in the country, I am looking out to signing young and talented acts that have big dreams and yes soon we shall unveil our artist”, said King Oc.

King Oc who says his name was formed due to his ways of life and how he acts like a King is an actor, businessman and musician. His first single titled ‘Ichuku’ featuring Ninodray and Slizeboy is out on all platforms and is still receiving massive airplay’s across the country.

