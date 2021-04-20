Army, Air Force in Fierce Confrontation with Boko Haram, ISWAP in Borno

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Military authorities said yesterday that ground troops and the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole engaged insurgents in 12 gun trucks in a fire-fight killing scores of fighters from Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).

A war update issued by the Nigerian Army last night said troops supported by air strikes from the Nigerian Air Force inflicted heavy casualty on the insurgents, who attacked Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa Local Government of Borno State.

The fight was still raging as at the time of filling this report.

The update signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, said “troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are currently carrying out Operation Tura Takaibango stationed at Dikwa and Gulumba Gana”.

It said “the terrorists in their numbers mounted on 12 gun trucks attacked the town on the Sunday, April 18, 2021, just as the locals prepared to break their Ramadan fast for the day.

“The troops having contained the initial wave of the attack had to occupy their alternative headquarters at Gulumba Gana to enable the air component engage any gun trucks and other arms in the vicinity of the attack”.

It said the troops launched a counter attack in the early hours of Monday, April 19, 2021 and successfully reoccupied their main headquarters in Dikwa.

“The retreating terrorists suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel, including some of their key leaders from the superior fire power of own troops both from the air and ground forces.

“The troops are currently patrolling Dikwa town and environs to assess the level of damage inflicted on the terrorists”.

The update said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, commended the troops for their doggedness and directed them to restrategise in order to prevent any further attacks in the area.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed towards ensuring a safe and secure environment through out the North-east theatre”, it said.

