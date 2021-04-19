FG Inaugurates Steering Committee on Social Investment Management Project

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated a steering committee for the Implementation of the National Social Investment Management Systems Project.

The inauguration took place in Abuja, recently.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mallam Bashir Nura Alkali thanked the members for their acceptance to work towards collating data for all national social investment programmes in the country.

He charged the committee to work closely to ensure that the project meets its intended conclusion, saying the project coordinators and initiators have put in a lot of work and collated so much data before the inauguration.

Responding, committee member and Director National Information Technology Development Agency, Dr. Usman Abdullahi, said due to the critical nature of the project and its importance to the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, the committee will endeavor to work relentlessly.

“I want to assure the Permanent Secretary and the committee, of NITDA’s commitment to the success of this project. It is a critical national project and we will do everything to ensure that it succeeds,” he said.

In his remarks, another member of the committee, David Ibhawoh of Fourcore Technology Solutions, stated that institutionalising the project would be the core mandate of the committee by having a singular port that houses information for social growth and development.

“As a private sector organisation, we are tools responsible for the actualisation of this dream. We are to provide a one-stop shop for all the national social investment programmes as a veritable tool to ensure that we reach the poorest of the poor in the society.

“We will provide an institutional framework within the ministry to ensure that Nigerians are the key beneficiaries at the end,” he added.

NASIMS is a platform that encompasses all the National Social Investment Programmes including N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding, GEEP, Conditional Cash Transfer and others and provides a singular data portal for all the programmes.

