Abia Women are Industrious, Says Speaker

Charles Ajunwa

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has described Abia women as industrious and bringing fame to the state through their respective endeavours.

Orji, who stated this when he was honoured with an Award of Excellence by Abia branch of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) during their Summit and Grand Awards Foundation Laying ceremony held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, commended the wife of Abia State Governor, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu, for being able to galvanise the women in the state, uniting and supporting them, and further extolled her for her support to her husband, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Speaker thanked the First Lady of the state for the positive role she played in ensuring that the Abians in Diaspora Commission Bill was passed into Law, calling on the women to continue to support the governor’s wife so that she can remain encouraged to continue with her good deeds to society.

He thanked the women for the Award of Excellence bestowed on him and promised never to relent in his political ideology of contributing to the provision of infrastructure to the people and empowerment of the citizens.

The governor’s wife while presenting the award to Rt. Hon. Orji, described the Speaker as a man who has touched many lives positively especially women and youths and impacting communities in no small measure.

She described the 7th Abia State House of Assembly as an “Assembly of Many Firsts” based on the many innovative and rare people-oriented Motions and Bills passed by the House.

The state deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu and other top government functionaries at

