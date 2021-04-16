Vandrezzer FC Withdraws from NNL in Protest over N1m Fine

One of the privately funded football clubs in the country, Vandrezzer Football Club of Lagos has withdrawn from further participation from all activities of the Nigeria National League (NNL) with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by the management of the Lagos-based club, the decision “becomes imperative in view of the fact that the Management and Board of the Nigeria National League as presently constituted has demonstrated enough resolve and communicated same to us in clear terms that our club, with its transformation agenda is not in any way needed in the NNL league.”

The team was fined N1million for some infractions but that decision did not go down well with it’s management and therefore decided to pull out of the competition.

There was no official statement from the NNL on the decision of the club to withdraw from the competition midway into the season.

