Damasak Attack: EU Calls for Safe Passage of People Caught in Violence

By Michael Olugbode

The European Union has called on all parties in the ongoing security crisis in the North-east region of Nigeria to allow people caught in violence to move freely to safe places as well as facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

A statement issued yesterday by the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Mr. Janez Lenari, on the latest terror attacks on Damasak, Borno State, said: “The EU is following with deep concern the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the town of Damasak, Nigeria.”

The statement lamented that the lives and security of civilians are in danger and that humanitarian premises have been destroyed with humanitarian workers deliberately targeted.

It said because of the recent increase of violence in Northeast Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people would be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach those in need.

It said: “The EU strongly condemns such attacks, and calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law as well as to safeguard human rights. All parties should allow those caught in violence to move freely to safe places and facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

“Violence is the main driver of food insecurity in Nigeria, where there are currently over nine million people who require urgent food assistance.”

