Buhari Congratulates New Emir of Kagara

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the newly appointed Emir of Kagara in Niger State, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, the president urged the new emir, who was until his appointment the Chairman of the state’s Revenue Board, to use the wealth of experience garnered in the public sector to serve his people, and bring development to his domain.

With the security challenges facing the country, the president equally urged the new emir to be known as Ahmad Attahiru II, to use his position as a grassroots personality, to engender protection of lives and property, stressing that the traditional institution has a great role to play in security.

President Buhari prayed that the time of the new emir will bring peace, security, development and progress to Kagara.

