Total Partners Moove Africa to Improve Drivers’ Welfare, Productivity

Peter Uzoho

Total Nigeria Plc and Moove Africa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on a partnership that aims to improve the productivity and welfare of drivers of the latter’s vehicles.

The partnership is in line with Total’s desire to improve customer satisfaction.

The mutually beneficial partnership will avail Moove vehicles/drivers’ access to the fleet management system and services offered by Total Nigeria Plc through its Total Card in addition to exclusive discounts and rebates on white products, lubricants and other services.

Earlier in the year, Moove Africa and Total launched the initiative in Nigeria with 360 vehicles under the ‘Uber Prefers Total’ project which aims to get over 4000 Moove vehicles enlisted on the Total Card Fleet Management System.

Under the agreement, Moove, as one of the leading vehicle partners for Uber vehicles in Africa, would be assigning a Total Card to every on-boarded Moove driver.

This in turn will afford Moove drivers the luxury of special incentive packages and discounts from Total’s premium services thus enhancing their productivity and improving their welfare.

At the MoU Signing ceremony held in Lagos recently, Total’s Chairman, Marketing and Services (Africa), Mr. Stanislas Mitelman, lauded the partnership while emphasising that the initiative will “leverage on Total’s elaborate network of service stations across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

He also said the partnership would enable, “Moove Africa entrepreneurial innovativeness to deliver great value to drivers in three key areas namely cost-effective ownership of vehicles, support and safety, and opportunity and access.”

With this market strategy, Total Nigeria Plc and Moove Africa are set to innovatively delight Nigerians with these new approaches to driver/fleet management.

Also present at the signing ceremony were the Managing Director, Total Nigeria Plc, Mr. Imrane Barry; Co-Founder, Moove Africa, Mr. Jide Odunsi; Director of Operations and Projects, Grace Lake Partners, Mrs. Olamide Adebiyi; members of Total Nigeria Plc’s Executive Committee; and a host of other dignitaries.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

