Odumakin: Afenifere Cancels Monthly Meeting

James Sowole in Akure

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has cancelled its monthly meeting scheduled to hold today in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The cancellation of the meeting was in honour of its late Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who died last Saturday, a member of the group disclosed this yesterday.

He said the group was scheduled to meet today to take decision on an important issue, but said the meeting has been postponed as a mark of respect for Odumakin.

According to the source, he said the leadership of Afenifere was badly hit with the sudden death of its publicity secretary, who was regarded as one of the engine rooms of the group.

A statement signed by the Assistant General Secretary of the group, Mr. Adeleke Mabinuori, said the meeting for today has been cancelled.

The statement read: “I have been directed by the acting Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to inform you that the Afenifere meeting scheduled for April 6, 2021, is cancelled.

“This is in honour of the late Afenifere Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin. Please await further directives.”

