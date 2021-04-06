NMA lauds Gov Ayade, Edu on quality health care delivery

It was indeed a high note of commendation and appreciation for Governor Ayade and his health Team as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Cross River State Chapter led by Dr Innocent Abang played host to the entire Zonal Executive Council of the South-south NMA caucus in calabar for a two days zonal meeting.

The south-south zonal Chairman and chairman of all the NMA chairmen in Nigeria, Dr Nwose Emmanuel and other chairmen as well as NMA elders praised Governor Ben Ayade for his support to the Association and commitment to the improvement of Health Care services in Cross River State. “We acknowledge with immense gratitude the assistance of Governor Ben Ayade to the association. Since our arrival it has being good news about his exploits in the Health sector. First we commend him for the Health insurance which is now functional with enrollment ongoing, the work done to upgrade General hospitals and Some PHCs, the giant step taken to address the issue of kidnapping of Doctors in the state and security in general. He has done well to create a conducive environment for practice. Above all we thank him for the brand new bus donated to NMA Cross River Chapter and the support to see that the NMA building is completed. We have never had it this way for NMA CRS”. The association called on the Governor to employ more health workers to boast the health insurance drive, while bringing their salaries to be at Par with the federal to reduce the Level of Attrition.

The south-south NMA zonal caucus praised the Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu for her commitment to rejuvenate health care in Cross River State. “ Dr Betta Edu is a woman with an Exceptional Record of achievement in Medical world, you go down in History as the first Commissioner for Health in Cross River who has facilitated a bus for the Nigerian Medical Association Cross River chapter, please let the good vibes spreading round the country about you continue. Your track records on your work in the medical field as the Pioneer Director General of the Cross River Primary Health care Development Agency which you built the foundation of health care delivery in the state has set the tone for your appointment as Commissioner of Health and would take you to greater heights soon. We charge you not to relent in fixing the health system. There is a lot to do, but collaborating with NMA will help you achieve greater results quickly ”.

The commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu who hosted the group to a dinner acknowledged the great role NMA plays in shaping the health sector. She commended the zonal leadership under Dr Emmanuel stating that collaboration with Government will help the association achieve all its targets and goals even those for the health sector. She in particular commended the sterling leadership of the NMA Chairman of Cross River State Dr Innocent Abang noting that indeed his tenure will bring rejuvenation to NMA Cross River. She commended the hard work of doctors in Nigeria amidst very tight working conditions. Praying for the best in the health sector. Finally she assured them of His Excellency Sen Ben Ayade’s Commitment to work with NMA to improve health care delivery in the state.

