Kaduna Loses Federal Lawmaker

By John Shiklam

A federal lawmaker representing Lere federal Constituency, Kaduna state Hon. Sulaiman Aliyu Lere (APC), is dead.

A member of the family in Lere, Abubakar Lere, confirmed the lawmaker’s demise in a telephone interview with THISDAY on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said the lawmaker died on Tuesday morning in Abuja, following a brief illness.

According to Lere, the lawmaker had complained of malaria on Monday.

“I was informed yesterday (Monday) around 5pm that he had malaria. They called me this morning at about 10am to inform me that he had died”, he said.

The late lawmaker resumed at the National Assembly barely two months ago following a legal battle which he emerged victorious at the Appeal Court in December 2020.

The late lawmaker who was sacked by the court was later reinstated in November, 2020, following a unanimous decision of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna.

