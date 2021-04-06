Buhari Mourns Slain Miyetti Allah Leaders, Seek Collaboration against Insecurity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday mourned the leaders of the Miyetti Allah in Nasarawa State who were recently killed by bandits.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, and titled, ‘President Buhari mourns Nasarawa Miyetti Allah leaders.’

Buhari also sought the collaboration of the Miyetti Allah group towards ridding the country of the security challenges facing it.

The President stressed the commitment of his administration to work with all members of the Miyetti Allah society in a bid to rid Nigeria of the activities of terrorists, kidnappers and terrorists.

President Buhari made this known in a condolence message to the government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

The President described the late Miyetti Allah leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the sub-region.

In praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, President Buhari urged the Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who would build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.

