Winner Emerges in Cussons Baby Competition

Raheem Akingbolu

Baby Naomi Essienawan Effan-Okon has beaten about 9,000 other entrants to the biggest prize of N2 million at the recently concluded seventh edition of the Cussons Baby Moments competition.

Cussons Baby, an international brand with a range of premium baby products and a flagship brand of PZ Cussons, one of the world’s leading FMCG giants launched the Cussons Baby Moments competition eight years ago in Nigeria to celebrate babies as well as their families, crown the ‘Baby of the Year’, and reward them via a transparent free and fair system of online voting and judging.

Baby Effan-Okon was crowned, ‘Baby of the year’, the overall winner of a grand prize of Two million naira cash prize, and a season’s supply of the Cussons Baby products.

Baby Ojelade Daphne emerged the first runner up, winning N1 million and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products; while the Second Runner up, Aliu Ayomide got N500, 000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products. The Top 7 finalists were very well compensated as the 4th-7th positions walked away with N100, 000- and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products each; while others were each awarded a month supply of Cussons Baby products.

In the special categories, Chukwubuikem Anthony won Best Candid Shot, Williams Adebola was rewarded for Best Concept/Composition; and Victory Chimdindu went home with the award for Best Toothy Smile. These special category winners each received N50, 000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products.

The digitally-driven competition was seamlessly conducted online, as it has always been designed for more online engagement than physical; from entries and selection processes, to the top ten finalists. And with strict adherence to the covid-19 guidelines and all protocols duly observed, the offline segment of the final stage of the competition was carried out.

Annually, the Cussons Baby Moments provides a bonding opportunity for families, rewarding opportunities, and diverse engagements that create lasting and memorable experiences for the babies and their families.

