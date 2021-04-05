Alleged Racists Comments Force Valencia to Walk off Pitch

Valencia walked off the pitch during their La Liga game at Cadiz in response to an alleged racist comment, before later returning to continue the match.

Mouctar Diakhaby reacted furiously following a clash with Cadiz defender Juan Cala and spoke with the referee.

Valencia’s players left the pitch in protest and the club said Diakhaby, 24, “received a racial insult”.external-link

He later asked his team-mates to return and they resumed the game but without Diakhaby, who was substituted.

“We offer our complete backing to Mouctar Diakhaby,” Valencia said.

