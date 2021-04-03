‘Nigerians Yet to Feel Impacts of Buhari’s Campaign Promises’

By Sylvester Idowu

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has lamented that five years into the eight years administration of President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Nigeria, the citizens were yet to feel the impact of its promises.

The former governorship aspirant in Delta State, at a press conference in Warri yesterday, said it was quite unfortunate that the APC-led federal government had derailed in its promises to Nigerians.

“During the campaign that brought President Buhari into governance, APC promised to reduce fuel pump prices to N45 per litre in the first year of his administration, provide free education at all level, place every graduate on allowance after their youth services, crush Boko Haram and other insurgencies within three months, and create three million jobs annually.

“They equally promised that Nigerian refineries will work in 100 per cent capacity and no Nigerian would go outside for medical treatment among other lofty promises. Unfortunately, the APC-led government had not met any of these promises. Rather, the reverse of their promises was the case with Nigerians waking up every morning latest with heart breaking news of frustration,” he noted.

The PDP chieftain noted that it was disheartening that a government that promised reducing fuel pump price to N45 per litre has after five years increased fuel pump price from N85 per litre to N212, adding that if care was not taken, fuel pump price will hit N500 before 2023 at the rate the government is going.

He said it was unfortunate that a government that promised to put the four refineries in 100 per cent working capacity had kept the refineries moribund and now plan to spend humongous amount to repair that of Port Harcourt refinery.

The PDP Chieftain recalled that President Buhari promised to crush Boko haram and other insurgencies in the country within three months during his first swearing-in broadcast to the nation, adding that since then Boko Haram had waxed stronger and insecurity had become order of the day with incessant killing and kidnapping enveloping the nation in large scale that had never been experienced before his resumption of office.

“Nowhere is safe in the country as insecurity has become the order of the day.. Farmers do not go to farm because they are afraid of being abducted by gunmen. This had led to increase of farm products. The highways are not save because either bandits and gunmen are on ground to abduct travelers for ransom.” he stated.

Onuesoke observed that the nation economy was nose-diving at rapid speed with most Nigerians finding it difficult to take one square meal daily because of the government poor economic policy.

He advised Buhari led APC government to keep up with the promises they made during the electioneering campaign to regain the confidence Nigerians have on them.

