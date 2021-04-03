Lawmaker Calls on Security Agencies to Devise New Strategies to Combat Insurgency

By Laleye Dipo

Nigeria’s security agencies should adopt new strategies to fight insurgencies and banditry now prevailing in parts of the country, the senator representing Niger East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has suggested.

Musa made the suggestion against the backdrop of the massacre of seven security operatives in their Allawa security base in Shiroro Local Government of Niger State on Thursday.

The lawmaker lamented that the nation is losing too many of its trained personnel to bandits and even the Boko Haram elements which requires that the top echelon of the Armed Forces should re-strategise to protect our soldiers and policemen.

He said it will not be out of place if the military and other security forces force out the bandits and other criminals from their hiding places in the forests since they have turned the forests into their abodes from where they unleash mayhem on innocent and peace loving Nigerians.

Musa described as shocking and totally unacceptable the killing of the security men by the lawless and blood thirsty bandits, saying everything should be done to exterminate them once and for all.

He however said the army and police authorities should reconsider their decision to close the military camps at Allawa and Bassa as a result of Thursday’s incident.

“Closing the camps is not the solution to the problem since chopping off the head has never been the solution to persistent headache. What we should do is to devise new methods of tackling insurgency and banditry.

“The closing of the camps will open the communities to more attacks by bandits,” he said.

Musa commiserated with officers and men of the Nigerian Army and those of the police, as well as the families of the deceased security operatives who lost their lives in the attacks by the bandits and pray to God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I charge their families to take this ugly incident as an act of God and that these our loved ones died in the service to the nation,” he said.

