Be Vigilant, Prayerful, PFN President Charges Christians

Kemi Olaitan

The President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has decried the deplorable security situation in the country, calling on Christians across the nation to be more vigilant and prayerful before, during and after the Easter celebrations.

This is just as he tasked the federal government to evolve a security mechanism that would further ensure the protection of lives and property of Nigerians, particularly Christians in the Northern part of the country.

Bishop Oke who made the call in a statement by his Media Office, said it had become imperative for the government to direct its arsenal towards stemming the increasing cases of killings, raping, kidnappings and insurgency among others, in the country.

The PFN President who is also the presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the proprietor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU) Ibadan, lamented that it was disheartening the level the nation’s security situation had degenerated to.

He admonished that in addition to whatever security arrangements government might put in place during the celebration, Christians and other Nigerians should arm themselves with prayers and vigilance.

According to him, “Security concerns should be everybody’s business and that’s why we must all learn to be taking precautions. So in addition to whatever security arrangements on ground, we must all be vigilant and prayerful; enough of this bloodshed in our country. Nigeria shall be delivered from the grip of the evil ones.

Bishop Oke noted that the import of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ must not be in vain, calling on the populace to be living peaceably with the fear of God

“The essence of the Easter Celebration will be meaningful if we truly love one another. Our Lord Jesus Christ died and resurrected for you and I to gain eternity. All perpetrators of evil in our country should repent before it is too late. Jesus does not want any sinner to perish in his/her sins” he further counselled

The PFN President further stressed the solid foundation of a new Nigeria devoid of acrimony and rancor, would be in place

The cleric has equally enjoined Christians in the country to continue to be law-abiding all the time, insisting that violence would always produce negative effects, adding, “As Christians, learn to show love instead of hatred. It’s through love that we can conquer the world. Love is the most powerful tool for us, to evangelise.”

