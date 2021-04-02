TREBLE, AfricaHacks Web Monetisation Fellowship Project Amplifies Virtual Culture

TREBLE, an online platform for web-monetised virtual live concerts by Victoria Ayodeji, has been announced as a winner in the just concluded cohort 1 of the AfricaHacks Web Monetisation for the Passion Economy Fellowship program.

On March 8, 2021, this announcement was made during the fellowship’s final webinar, which marked the fellowship’s end.

TREBLE enables artists to host online live events where viewers pay them in real-time using the Web Monetisation technology and the Artist’s Interledger Payment pointer.

The AfricaHacks Web Monetisation (for the Passion Economy) Fellowship is a continuation of the Web Monetisation challenge at AfricaHacks 2020.

It allows participants to build solutions using the new Web Monetisation technology. The program, open to all Africans, aims to introduce Africans to Web Monetisation and provide opportunities for collaboration to create solutions and content that use web monetisation and explore alternative sources of revenue that are fair and inclusive.

The first cohort which kicked off on February 12, 2021, registered over fifty participants. The program included online monetisation classes, weekly breakthroughs outlining, peer-led sessions, and a demo day.

Participants from this cohort had access to free airtime and data subscriptions powered by Chimoney, Coil subscriptions for all participants, digital currency and crypto prizes, and an annual subscription to a winning team’s learning platform.

Speaking virtually from Toronto, Canada, AfricaHacks Founder Uchi Uchibeke said “the fellowship is part of AfricaHacks commitment to promoting a free and open web for Africans and people of African descent.”

He further added that “supporters like Grant for the Web and Coil enable people everywhere to make money from their content freely, fairly and transparently, and we are thankful for their support.”

To join the next cohort of the AfricaHacks Web Monetisation for the Passion Economy Fellowship program, apply at apply.africahacks.com

