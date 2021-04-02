…Niger Athletes in High Spirit as Team Depart for Edo 2020

By Laleye Dipoin

Niger State’s contingent to the 20th National Sports Festival Edo 2020 are set for the games with the athletes in high spirit.

A contingent of 120 made up of 74 athletes, 30 coaches and secretaries and 16 others are to represent the state at the festival.

The contingent is expected to depart Minna for Benin by road this morning.

The State’s Director of Sports, Mr Baba Sheshi, told THISDAY that the government approved N22million for the prosecution of the festival project including purchase of equipment, kits and allowances for athletes and officials.

Sheshi said at least eight vehicles made up of two big buses and six smaller ones have been acquired for the transportation of the athletes and officials to and fro Benin City.

In addition, the Director of Sports said in compliance with the directive of the organisers of the festival, all athletes and officials have taken the Covid-19 test in addition to their being vaccinated.

“The team is in high spirit, the athletes are ready to go do the state proud,” Sheshi said while assuring stakeholders in Niger State sports of decent outing in Benin City.

Niger State placed 15th on the overall medals table at the end of the last games which held in the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja in 2018. The state won 4 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

