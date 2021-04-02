Kwara Police Parade 16 Suspected Cultists

By Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State Police command yesterday paraded 16 suspected members of Eiye and Aye confraternities, who have been allegedly terrorising the people of the state in the past few weeks.

Parading the suspects in Ilorin, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammed Badega, told journalists that: “The suspects had earlier in the week unleashed terror in Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, over girlfriend rivalry.

“Many shops and offices in the area were hurriedly shut down during the melee early in the week as members of the two rivalry gangs attacked themselves with local guns and charms, as members of the secret cult groups sustained various degrees of injuries before the police arrested them.

“The two local guns recovered from the suspects, as well as axe, charms, many wraps of Indian hemp, one Bajaj motorcycle and one Bajaj tricycle were displayed at the police headquarters with the suspects, who sustained various degrees of injuries.”

While speaking on the arrest of the suspected cultists, the police commissioner said: “Acting on a highly potent intelligence regarding the plans and near execution of an attack at Oloje/Okoolowo area of Ilorin by some cultist, I immediately dispatched the newly created team of anti-cult unit in collaboration with local vigilantes to storm the area.”

“The efforts paid off as 16 suspected cultists, both male and females, wielding dangerous weapons, including guns, axe charms, wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and other items to be used in the foiled attack, were arrested.

“In their voluntary confessional statements, they confessed to be members of Aye and Eiye confraternities, and that they were in Okoolowo on a revenge mission, adding that if not for our efforts, they would have unleashed an unmitigated terror on the residents, and we all know their trademark-death.

“They are still undergoing investigation, as the command is still in search of other fleeing members of the group. They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

But one of the suspects, Azeez Asake, in an interview with journalists, denied being a cultist, saying he only sells Indian hemp to his numerous customers.

