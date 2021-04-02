Cashew Nut Reduces High Blood Pressure, Says Expert

By Kayode Fasua

A new discovery in medical science may have emerged with the revelation that regular intake of cashew nut has the capacity to halt high blood pressure and thus save hypertensive patients from untimely death.

A medical expert, Professor Olusanya Arise, gave the revelation yesterday at the first-ever Education Awards and Lecture by the Southwest, Northwest and Southeast Awards (SNEAWARDS), a Nigerian regional socio-economic assessment body, in concert with South Africa-based Africa Skills Centre (ASC).

Arise, addressing a gathering of scholars and captains of industry at the virtual event in Abuja, urged hypertensive Nigerians and those having high blood pressure “not to joke with the cashew nut solution, by making its bits ferment in water solution, with regular intake.”

Arise, of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, also advised Nigerians, especially the career workers, to create time to attend to their health, noting that many avoidable deaths were caused by careless attitude to “little, little things.”

At the virtual education award programme, which was held in deference to COVID-19 protocols, no fewer than 20 professors cutting across various fields, 10 holders of the Philosophy Degree (Ph.D) and several captains of industry, participated.

A leading guest speaker on the occasion, the Senate Leader, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, urged Nigerians to dignify hardwork, as it is the only way to enhance humanity.

He said, “while the development of the education sector takes the front-burner in government concerns, the fact remains that it is through a collective effort that we can advance knowledge and our national economy.”

Borrofice particularly urged for the private sector involvement in educational development in Nigeria.

Also in his remarks, another guest speaker, Mr. Jerry Vreeman, who is Director of Leadership in Obscurity Network in the United States of America (USA), enjoined Nigerians to be dedicated and selfless in developmental issues that affect their society.

He noted, “For instance, this crusade aimed at improving on Nigeria’s educational system, organised by the ASC and SNEAAWARDS, is a selfless effort, as its organisers are not collecting salary.”

In the aftermath of the event, the ASC Director, who is also the Chairman, Screening Committee for the SNEAWARDS, Pastor Honey Olawale, explained that the forum was particularly aimed at ensuring that technical education is included in the syllabi of all educational institutions in Nigeria.

“Today’s programme was particularly designed to address teething problems in Nigeria’s educational system, with a view to presenting our submissions to the federal government,” he told journalists.

“For instance, in the ASC, our skill acquisition programmes are tuition free and are intended to fine-tune Africa’s educational system, to rise above theory and theory alone, and embrace practical knowledge.

“While we want schools in Nigeria to buoy their syllabi with practical works like wood work, metal work, tailoring, auto engineering and the like, we are first leading by example to attain educational renaissance,” he further disclosed.

On the occasion, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, emerged as the outstanding public university of the year, while Gregory University, Abia State, took the oustanding private university’s catogory.

The year’s outstanding state-owned university was won by the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Also, no fewer than 27 dons won the award of Outstanding Lecturer of the Year, while many other distinguished Nigerians emerged as Ambassadors of Education.

