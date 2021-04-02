Bandits Attack Home of former Minister, Sango, Shoot Three

By Seriki Adinoyi

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the attack on the Riyom residence of a former Minister of Sport, Chief Damishi Sango where three persons, including security men were allegedly shot.

Spokesman of the command, Mr. Gabriel Ubah Ogaba said in a statement yesterday that, “The Command is aware of the incident at Riyom and the victims have been rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.”

He however said he was not aware yet whether the security personnel were dispossessed of their rifles.

Ogaba said, “a team of detectives and intelligence officers have already commenced investigation and manhunt for the criminals.”

He assured that the former minister and his family were safe and unhurt.

The bandits, THISDAY gathered, carried out the attack on Wednesday night at about 9p.m, when two security personnel and a young boy were shot.

