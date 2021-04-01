Sony Pictures Partners MTN to Launch ‘Sony One’ App

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has announced the launch of ‘Sony One’ – an app platform developed in association with MTN Nigeria.

Sony One provides a selection of SPT film and television favourites, making them available through special MTN mobile data packages.

MTN users can stream a selection of SPT content and rent the latest Hollywood blockbusters through the app at affordable prices. New users also have access to a 3-day free trial.

The partnership is in furtherance of MTN’s resolve to continue to provide a superior digital experience for customers and make life brighter.

Speaking on the launch, the Executive Vice President, Networks and Distribution for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMA), John Rossiter, who oversaw the development of the app at SPT said: “Sony One is tailor-made to the increasingly flexible way we see media being consumed in Nigeria and across Africa.

“The launch marks the first step in an inspiring journey for SPT. We have spent a couple of years reviewing and evaluating effective ways to serve our excellent SPT content to, and engage with, this hugely important continent. It is fantastic to launch this platform, and there is no better partner to launch with than MTN in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao, said: “We are proud of our association with Sony Pictures Television. This partnership aligns with our GoodTogether philosophy; with it, our customers, who are at the heart of everything we do, will be assured of quality international content, including movies, music and favourite shows all in one app.”

Users will have access to four plan categories including streaming bundles that offer data and access on the Sony One service, binge plans that offer affordable streaming service on the app, rental plan for content on the app as well as content only plans.

