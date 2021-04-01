Policeman, Three Others Killed in Delta Bank Robbery

By Omon-Julius Onabu

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the loss of one of its men during a robbery attack on an old generation bank at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday evening.

The state police command spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe (a DSP) said that a suspected member of the armed robbery gang and another person believed to be a bank customer were also killed during the incident.

Edafe, who denied social reports that at least five persons lost their lives during the armed robbery attack, said the deceased policeman was in the team mobilised to the scene as re-enforcement.

Aside the policeman and two other casualties, one vehicle reportedly used by the criminals and one AK- 47 rifle were recovered from the scene of robbery operation, the police spokesman.

Millions of naira was allegedly carted away by the robbers who invaded the Issele-Uku branch of the bank located in the busy heart of the town.

Eyewitness account claimed that the heavily armed criminals invaded the bank in three vehicles at about 5p.m. and holding hostage bank workers for over an hour while they ransacked the bank.

The dare-devil bandits allegedly blocked the local Divisional Police Station and other adjoining roads in the town apparently to shut out possible intervention by security operatives outside the bank premises.

An armed robbery attack on a bullion van conveying an undiclosed amount of cash from Agbor to Asaba left three persons dead

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

