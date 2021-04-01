Autochek Launches Online Marketplace

Autochek, the auto tech company that aims to build solutions for the African market, has announced the launch of its online truck loans marketplace in Nigeria and Ghana.

The move was to migrate the trucking industry to online transactions and increase financing penetration. The launch of the initiative followed Autochek’s recent expansion to Ghana, one of Africa’s most advanced automotive markets

With hundreds of truck dealers across Nigeria and Ghana on its platform, the fleet ranges from Flatbeds, Semi-trailers, Tankers as well as Heavy, Garbage and Panel trucks.

As part of the roll-out, Autochek is partnering with key logistics stakeholders in Nigeria and Ghana including Kobo360, to finance trucks for African e-logistics transporters and truck owners.

This means that customers interested in owning a truck can do that with financing at the best rates. The new platform is available via the Autochek Android app or website and all trucks undergo a 150-point check inspection process before being listed to guide the customers on the exact state of the trucks.

Autochek’s Vice President, Operations John Egwu, said: “Autochek’s focus has always been on transforming automotive trade on the continent. Now it is time for us to extend our services to trucks, as we build out our network and support our partners by providing a structured market for them to purchase and maintain their fleet.”

The launch allows the company to provide the same services to trucks as it does with the cars already listed on its platform; Autochek’s 360-degree solution provides truck financing through finance partners with core expertise in fleet financing such as Baobab Group and FundQuest with spread across Africa and competitive rates.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

