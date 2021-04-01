Again, Gunmen Kill Police Officers in Akwa Ibom, Four Others Missing

By Okon Bassey

Akwa Ibom State Police Command yesterday expressed worry over the constant unprovoked attacks on security officers in the state.

Gunmen last Tuesday attacked and killed Commander of the state Police Command’s Quick Intervention Unit , CSP Ben Ajide and two others, while four others were still missing.

According to a statement issued yesterday and signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, the latest killing of the police officers took place in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew was deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack on security personnel who were out maintaining the peace in the area on March 30, 2020.

The attack, he noted led to the demise of Ajide, who was the Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit and two others, while four others were missing.

“In recent times, in Essien Udim Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, security personnel, particularly, the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom Command have come under persistent unprovoked attacks, leading to deaths and destruction of property, a trend which is totally absurd and unacceptable.

“Whereas the remote and immediate causes of these unprovoked attacks are unknown, a discreet investigation is underway to unravel same and seek lasting solution.

“The CP hereby deeply condoles with the deceased families and wishes to assure same and members of the public that the Command under his watch will not be deterred in carrying out its assigned constitutional mandate and will do all within its powers to bring perpetrators to book,” the PPRO said.

The Police Boss called on members of the public to volunteer useful information, re-assuring that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

He equally tasked all critical stakeholders to be united and form a formidable front in order to bring the menace to an end.

