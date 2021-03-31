Soludo Escapes Gunmen’s Attack, 3 Policemen Killed, Commissioner Abducted

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Unknown gunmen Wednesday evening attacked former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, in his home town. He escaped unhurt but three policemen were shot dead.

Anambra State commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne, was abducted by the gunmen during the attack.

Soludo, sources said was attacked at Isuofia in Aguata LGA, during an interactive session between him and Isuofia youths.

The former CBN governor is running for the governorship of Anambra State on the platform of APGA.

THISDAY gathered that three policemen atttached to him were reportedly shot dead by the gunmen at the venue of the event, while Anambra State commissioner for Public Utilities, who was at the event was kidnapped by the gunmen.

“There is a serious stampede now in Afuzo area of Isuofia which is in Aguata LGA of Anambra state,” an Eye witnesses told THISDAY.

The attack may be politically motivated as Soludo recently joined the governorship race in the state, and enjoys huge support from indigenes of the state.

An ally and aide of the Professor, Hon Pauly Onyeka, who is a former House of Assembly member told THISDAY that Soludo was safely in an undisclosed location, after he was whisked out of the venue of the event.

He could not however state if the attack was politically motivated or not.

Attempts to reach the state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga were unsuccessful.

