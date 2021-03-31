PDP is Party to Beat in Anambra, Says Okonkwo

By Chuks Okocha

One of the leading governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday said PDP is the party to beat in the November 6 governorship election.

He added that it would be in the interest of the PDP to ensure that the candidate of the party comes from Anambra Central senatorial district as the district controls over 60 percent of the voting population in the state.

The aspirant claimed that his local government area of Idemili has 25 percent of the votes in the state.

Okonkwo stated this yesterday when he returned his governorship nomination form to the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

According to him, “Anambra remains a PDP state, but since 2003, we have remained in opposition, however, this time around, we are poised to reclaim our mandate from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In every election, we have always won two of the senatorial seats and greater number of the House of Representatives.

“Even in the 2019 election, Anambra Central won its senatorial seat and the three seats of the House of Representatives. We won two of the senatorial seats and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) won one senatorial seat. We won the greater number of the members of the state Assembly, but where is APGA? This governorship election is for the PDP to lose, but we will win it squarely.”

He reiterated his commitment for the people of state to unite behind the PDP for the greater interest of the state, explaining that the party has been in opposition where it always has electoral advantage.

Okonkwo described the PDP as a reformed political party, adding that there would not be any room for manipulation of the list of delegates that would elect the governorship candidate on June 6.

He said: “There won’t be any manipulation of the delegates list. The statutory delegate list is already known. What we are now expecting is the list of the three man ad-hoc delegates, and I don’t believe that the list would be manipulated.”

