Bauchi Spends N350m on Abandoned Secondary School Project Renovation

By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has disclosed that his administration is spending over N350 million to renovate Government Secondary School, Zaki in Zaki Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who made this known, recently, during an inspection of projects awarded by his administration across the state, said 12 more schools will be built and 12 others in dilapidated condition will also be renovated across the 20 LGAs.

“We were here a year ago and we saw the dilapidation of the school. It has been abandoned and neglected for 40 years and we decided, because of this school and in recognition of the support and assistance that the people of Zaki has given us, to make this place an example of how we are going to do the educational renewal of Bauchi.

“We have the highest number of out-of-school, we have the highest number of dilapidated schools, we decided to start with Zaki and we are spending about N350 million and we are going to add more because there are areas that have not been procured,” he stressed.

The governor added that his administration had also observed that 12 more schools needed to be renovated.

“This procurement will be done this year. In order to catch-up with our neighbours and our counterparts as states, we are building 12 more schools because we want to borrow, we want to copy our leader and father, Alhaji Tatari Ali of blessed memory.

“Everything you see in terms of infrastructure services in education and health, it was him, the former governor of Bauchi, who showed us the way. He built schools in every local government, he was the one who built all the local government headquarters, he was the one who built all the roads we are enjoying today in Bauchi,” Mohammed stressed.

