Top Motorsports Racers Sign up for Ondo Auto Rally 2021

The 2021 Ondo Auto Rally billed for Ilara Mokin racing course on April 3, 2021, has drawn the interest of top racers from across the country.

President of the Motorsports group putting the event together, Work and Play, Adeoye Ojuoko said that the event though reduced to one-day would not be lacking in top action.

“We have our 2018 and 2020 winner Antonio Sandouk on hand from Lagos. Femi Dada, Jay Bash, Argo Raak, Muyiwa Akintola, and Femi Fatimehin among others coming in for the on-road and off-road races

“All these speak to the credibility of the event and the interest it has stirred in the Motorsports industry. We have worked at making this very edition the best. We have over the past five years fine-tuned our processes and we believe an incredible racing atmosphere would be created that is unmatched so far.” He added.

The Work and Play Motorsports group had built an exclusive off-road track that will host the event in Ilara Imokin near Akure in Ondo State. The track was first put to test in November 2019, before Covid-19 shut down activities lined up by the group in 2020.

Ojuoko said that, though they had pockets of events last year, and also partnered other racing clubs across the country when the lockdown was temporally lifted in late 2020, there was nothing that beats putting the Work and Play racing tracks to a test.

“Our event is unique because of several things and our tracks inclusive. This our purpose build off-road track is what the top racers have been planning to come and conquer.”

Serbian Argo Raak won the first-ever off-road event on the track and this weekend, he would be challenged by two-time Work and Play winner, Antonio (Stingray), Femi (Tiger), and new and promising racer, Jay Bash among others.

Work and Play was also recently awarded the Best Tourism Promotion Initiative at the 2020 Nigeria Tourism Award this year.

This year’s version of the event will also see a whistle-stop by some of the touring racers at Idanre Hill and the Smokin Hills Golf Course which hosts the Work and Play racing tracks

