Okoh Unveils Fresh Agenda to Drive BPE

By Ndubuisi Francis

The newly-reappointed Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, has unveiled a six-point agenda to effectively drive the privatisation agency.

Okoh, whose appointment was renewed for another four-year term by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the BPE would commit to six priority areas.

These include encouraging more private sector operators to invest in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) by scouting for projects that required financing through the PPP model.

Okoh’s agenda also included the passage of all reform bills pending before the National Assembly; ensuring a robust engagement with all relevant stakeholders and deepening of the core values of the bureau by ensuring integrity and transparency, team-work, accountability and professionalism in all transactions.

He stressed: “In all our transactions, transparency and accountability will continue to be our watchword. It is also an opportunity for the country to witness increased activities in our mandate, which will lead to the creation of more job opportunities for our teeming youth population and increased revenue generation for the federal government.”

Okoh thanked Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also the Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), for finding him worthy of re-appointment.

He, therefore, promised to re-double his efforts in the next four years to recreate and reinvent the BPE to become one of the foremost reform agencies in the world.

