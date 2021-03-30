IKORODU AND THE ‘GREATER LAGOS’ TRAIN

The fast moving ‘Greater Lagos’ train of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration recently berthed in Ikorodu, and, in its characteristic style, left behind enduring developmental footprints.

In continuation of its strategies to reduce the housing deficit in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team stormed the ancient town of Ikorodu to inaugurate yet another housing scheme at Igbogbo.

The housing scheme, constructed by the State’s Ministry of Housing has 360 home units, comprising of 120 units (one bedroom), 120 units (two bedrooms) and 120 units (three bedrooms) on an expanse of 6.24 hectares of land in Igbogbo, Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA) .

Each building within the estate, which was inherited and completed by the present administration through direct budgetary allocation, has home units designed for low-and middle-income earners. The completion and inauguration of the scheme bears ample testimony to the Sanwo-Olu administration’s avowed commitment to making Lagos a 21st Century Economy via the provision of decent homes and essential infrastructure for its citizenry.

The project is unique because it is constructed in line with global specifications. The houses are certified to yield maximum benefits to the future owners because they are built-in line with global standards.

The estate also comes with infrastructure such as a water treatment plant, central sewage treatment plant, street lights, spaces for community activities, road network, car parks and drainage as well as perimeter fence.

A major highlight of the inauguration ceremony was the presentation of a three-bedroom flat at the newly built estate to veteran Nollywood actress, Mrs. Lanre Hassan Adesina, aka Iya Awero’ as a humanitarian gesture by the government.

Also, as a reward for their exemplary diligence and industry, Governor Sanwo-Olu presented two teachers in the state’s public schools with a gift of three-bedroom apartments each. They are the Principal of Government Junior College in Ketu-Epe, Mr. Dunni Ikuseyi (Principal of the Year) and recipient of Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Elusakin of Oriwu Model College.

Sanwo-Olu, who named the new housing scheme after a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, restated his administration’s commitment to delivering more housing projects in the axis. He pledged to improve the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the axis via the rehabilitation of Bayeiku road, redevelopment of Ita-Elewa Roundabout as well as provision of needed amenities to accommodate the influx of people to the environment.

The governor disclosed that the piece of land adjoining the new estate has been earmarked for another housing project, stressing that his administration has adopted the Global Housing Policy, which gives people the option of becoming homeowners, over a period of time through the Rent to Own policy. According to him, this policy, which is targeted at the working class (in the formal and informal sectors), promotes continued prosperity and decent living as beneficiaries pay only a percentage of their earnings as mortgage on a monthly basis just like it is done in modern and developed economies.

Without a doubt, the newly inaugurated housing scheme, in addition to the earlier six commissioned by the current administration, would significantly alter the housing deficit narrative in the state.

It, however, needs to be stressed that the coming of the ‘Greater Lagos’ train to Ikorodu was not only about the inauguration of the new housing scheme. Governor Sanwo-Olu also inaugurated the new Igbogbo-Bayeiku Local Council Development Area Secretariat, drove through the newly rehabilitated Igbe road, visited the Ikorodu Community Radio and inspected the Ikorodu Community Centre currently being rehabilitated by the government.

The good news for residents in the Ikorodu axis is that the Ijede/Itamagun Road in Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA has also been slated for inauguration in May. Similarly, the Imota Rice Mill is scheduled for completion and official commissioning this year. Indeed, Governor Sanwo-Olu used the occasion to reiterate his administration’s resolve to complete all the ongoing projects in the Ikorodu axis before the end of the year.

While commissioning the Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA new ultra-modern Council Secretariat, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was warmly received by a massive crowd, promised to pay the compensation that is due for those affected by construction of the Igbogbo/Baiyeku Road. He said the compensation will be paid within the next 30 to 60 days.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the construction of the Igbogbo Mini Stadium will be awarded before the end of the year, while the jetties around Ikorodu and Ibeshe Housing Estate will also be delivered this year.

In its mission not to leave any part of the state behind in its infrastructure renewal drive, the Sanwo-Olu administration has embarked on massive infrastructure development in the Ikorodu axis of the state. For instance, several road projects are ongoing in the Ikorodu axis. The rehabilitation/upgrading of the Agric-Isawo Road into a four-lane dual carriageway is on course. It was conceived to link the Ikorodu axis with Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through Arepo in Ogun State.

Tayo Ogunbiyi, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja

