I Killed my Mother Because Pastor Said She’s a Witch

By James Sowole

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 30-year old woman, Blessing Jimoh, for allegedly killing her mother, Ijeoma Odo.

Blessing, who was paraded along with 11 other suspects at the police command headquarters in Akure, said she killed her mother with a cutlass after a cleric said her mother was a witch.

The other suspects were paraded for offences ranging from alleged kidnaping, robbery and rape.

Blessing, a mother of four children, said she committed the crime while they were working in the farm at Ile-Oluji area, claiming that she was mentally unstable when she committed the crime.

According to her, “It was something in me that made me to kill my mother. I am not happy with what I did.

“I cut her neck with a cutlass. It was a Pastor (cleric) that said she was a witch, and l went to beg her. My mother is from Enugu State.”

The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

