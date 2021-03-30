Gbajabiamila: Many Owe Their Successes to God Through Tinubu

By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday declared that many people in Nigeria owe their successes to the magnanimity and accommodating nature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Speaking virtually at the 12th Colloquium to mark the 69th birthday of the former Governor of Lagos State, the House Speaker said God used Tinubu to change the lives of so many people.

Gbajabiamila claimed that Tinubu is the only living politician who attends to Nigerians from all walks of life yearly.

According to the Speaker, “Asiwaju is known for his uncanny and unparalleled ability to identify talents. He’s done that with me; he’s done that with so many others, and that is a mark of leadership. There are so many superlative words that have been used to describe Asiwaju today, so I am not going to bore you with repetition.

“But I must say something: I do not know of a man or woman, dead or alive, in Nigeria that eats, drinks, walks, sleeps politics 24/7 yearly. To me, there is only one word to describe somebody with such capacity. It’s called a gift, and it’s a gift from God-that is what God has given him. I don’t know of anyone who can go through all that for 365 days a year attending to people from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. and still standing firmly. Thank God for people like him; it is divine, and I wish him good luck.”

The Speaker also advised that Tinubu’s suggestions on how to tackle some national issues be put into practice.

