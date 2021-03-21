We’re in Trail of Monarch’s Kidnappers, Says Ogun Police

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Command yesterday said it was on the trail of those who kidnapped a traditional ruler, the Alade Meta of Imopeland in Ijebu-Igbo area, Oba Tajudeen Omotayo.

Omotayo’s vehicle was reportedly intercepted by some gun-toting men who abducted him to an unknown destination.

Community sources told THISDAY that the traditional ruler left his palace around 11:am in his butter colour jeep with number plate W 3J9, heading to Ijebu-Ode.

On his way back home around 3:00pm, the unknown gunmen accosted him at Okeeri, near Imope, and took him away, leaving his vehicle on the road.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to THISDAY.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, “It is true that the traditional ruler was kidnapped this afternoon; but I want to assure you that we are on the trail of his abductors.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

