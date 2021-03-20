Indomie Extends Love to Less Privileged Children

In celebrating this year’s Mother’s Day, noodles brand, Indomie has urged mothers to extend care to children in orphanages, just as its reached out to less privileged children.

As part of activities to mark the day, Indomie, through its fan club led mothers across four cities of Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, and Port Harcourt, reaching over 600 children.

During the visit, the mothers spent time bonding and sharing love with these kids, engaging them in varieties of games and other activities after which they were served with Indomie noodles.

The kids and mothers were also presented with different gift items including cartons of noodles.

Speaking during a visit to Living Fountain Orphanage in Lagos, National Coordinator of Indomie Fan Club, Faith Joshua stated that the gesture was put together to make the less privileged children feel parental love beyond that of their biological parents.

“Mother’s Day celebration for us at Indomie was a little different than usual this year. As so many prepared to spend the day with their loved ones by sending a letter, card, or gift items, we thought about celebrating this day with children whose circumstances have denied them the privilege of enjoying the warmth and care of biological parents.

“This avenue allowed us to show these precious kids how much they are loved and how much they are important by giving them a priceless experience while also celebrating mothers across the country,” she said.

In her remarks, Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie who made a guest appearance at the event extolled mothers for the multiple roles they play in keeping the home together.

She also commended Indomie for recognizing the role of mothers and celebrating them.

“Motherhood is the most important and selfless commitment a woman can make. I am very pleased to see how Indomie is acknowledging and celebrating these incredible mothers today,” she said.

Receiving the Indomie team, Home Matron of Living Fountain Orphanage, Victoria Solomon praised Indomie for the visit and product donations, adding that the gesture will give a sense of belonging to the children.

She said, “We are grateful for this kind gesture and we hope other corporate bodies and individuals will tow the path of Indomie in reaching out to the needy.”

