Clean Recipe Drives Mothers’ Preference for Capri-Sun

Findings have shown that Capri-Sun is the number one fruit drink mothers prefer for their children. A cross section of mothers engaged, emphasised the importance of consuming healthy beverages for the overall health and long-term development of their children.

Being a mom is a lot like being a custodian. Everyone is looking up to you to figure out everything from what to drink, to where to go, and what to do every day. Mothers desire what is best for their kids to grow and evolve by guiding them along the way.

Capri-Sun has endeared itself to mothers over the years by creating a variety of fruit drinks made with ‘Clean Recipe’. A ‘Clean Recipe’ essentially means foods or beverages made from natural ingredients with no artificial colours, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors and no added preservatives.

Against the background of a plethora of unwholesome kiddies’ fruit drinks that have saturated the market, mothers have become more observant about the nutritional value of beverages to ensure that only healthy fruit drinks with a ‘Clean Recipe’ like Capri-Sun make it to the snack boxes and meal tables for their children.

Mrs. Josephine Edet, a mother of three children, says she takes special interest in what her children consume, because of many unwholesome fruit drinks in the market that cannot pass the tests of quality and safety.

“As a mom, growing up, I enjoyed Capri-Sun. Because of its consistent taste and quality over the years, it is a brand I trust. Putting Capri-Sun in my children’s lunchboxes is a priority because it is a convenient and healthy fruit drink that hydrates with a natural taste that appeals to them,” she stated.

Mrs. Gladys Ikechukwu, a civil servant and mother of two, noted that Capri-Sun appeals to mothers with its all-natural ingredient formulation.

“Mothers want their children to be healthy, but the labels on many fruit drinks are confusing and misleading, causing parents to think they are providing their children a healthy drink when in actuality, they are not. Capri- Sun offers a healthy alternative with its all-natural ingredients,” she added.

The ‘Clean Recipe’ of Capri-Sun follows in the tradition of CHI Limited, one of the most admired companies in the food & beverage industry in Nigeria. Its unique production processes ensure the use of only premium natural ingredients and quality packaging that guarantees optimal retention of fruit contents.

Capri-Sun can be consumed by young children any day, anytime, and anywhere, on its own or with meals. It is perfect for lunchboxes, picnics, after school activities, family days out, on-the-go, etc.

Capri-Sun is available in Orange and Apple variants and comes in 200ml and 100ml fun pouches. It can be purchased in all departmental stores, neighborhood shops, open markets and supermarkets located across Nigeria.

