CDS to Explore Knowledge of Diaspora Military, Security Experts

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has expressed his willingness to tap into the skills, competences, knowledge and exposure of Nigerians in the Diaspora who specialise in defence and security architecture.

The CDS said this during the visit of the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

On the proposed Diaspora Defence and Security Conference, the CDS said given the security situation in the country, it would be most appropriate to synergise and exploit the enormous resource base of Nigerians in the Diaspora for National Development.

He commended the NIDCOM boss for engaging Nigerians in the diaspora for meaningful contributions to national development, while promising to also sustain the drive for gender equity in the Armed Forces as well as a well-structured data mapping of Nigerian military personnel serving in different countries globally.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed gratitude for the warmth and cordial reception accorded her and her team, even as she congratulated the Chief of Defence Staff on his appointment.

She however maintained that given the number of highly qualified Nigerians in the Defence and Security Sector in the diaspora and how they had been excelling, it became germane to bring them on board at the proposed diaspora defence and security conference.

She also made a case for the enlistment of more women into the military for gender equity, and commended the CDS for coming up with a gender policy for women in the armed forces.

