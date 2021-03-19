Defeat Arsenal Progress, Spurs Surrender Two-goals to Crash

EUROPA LEAGUE

Arsenal were given a 1-0 scare by Olympiakos yesterday but had enough from the first leg to beat the Greek side on aggregate and reach the Europa League last eight.

Leading 3-1 from the game in Greece, the Gunners were comfortable throughout the first half in London.

Some nerves began to show after Youssef El-Arabi’s shot found the net via a deflection off Gabriel to give the visitors hope of repeating last season’s shock – when they knocked the Gunners out of the Europa Leaguein the last 32 by scoring in the final minute of extra time at Emirates Stadium.

However, Olympiakos were unable to build on El-Arabi’s goal as Arsenal managed the remainder of the tie adequately to progress, helped by a red card shown to Ousseynou Ba for dissent late on.

They will discover their quarter-final opponents when the draw is made in Switzerland at 11:00 GMT today.

Elsewhere last night, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham crumbled in Croatia and were sent crashing out of the Europa League as they surrendered a two-goal lead and lost 3-0 to Dinamo Zagreb.

Mislav Orsic did the damage with a brilliant hat-trick, two goals in the second half and a fabulous third in extra-time to complete the comeback. Dinamo goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made two late fine saves to deny Harry Kane.

An away goal would have swung the tie and send Spurs through but they could not find a way back.

EUROPA

(Round of 16)

Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos(Agg 3-2)

D’Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (Agg 3-2)

Molde 2-1 Granada (Agg 2-3)

Shakhtar 1-2 Roma (Agg 1-5)

AC Milan 0-1 Man Utd (Agg 1-2)

Rangers 0-2 S’Prague (Agg 1-3)

Villarreal 2-0 Dy’ Kyiv (Agg 4-0)

Young Boys 0-2 Ajax (Agg 0-5)

