Adegbite Emerges PTI’s Director of Engineering

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Dr. Michael Adegbite has been promoted to the position of Director of Engineering (DoE) at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI ), Effurun with effect from January 1, 2021.

According to a statement signed by signed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Brown Ukanefimoni, made available to THISDAY, the Institute’s Governing Council ratified the promotion at its 142nd meeting held in Abuja, recently.

Prior to his promotion, Adegbite was the Head, Quality Management System (QMS).

Adegbite joined the PTI on March 2, 1989, as then lecturer in the Department of Welding Engineering and Offshore Technology.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in 1987, two Masters of Science (M.Sc.) in Welding and Adhesive Bonding of Engineering Materials, and Offshore and Ocean Technology (Offshore Material option) from Brunel University, Uxbridge, London, United Kingdom, and Cranfield University, Cranfield, United Kingdom, in 1993 and 2003 respectively. He also holds a doctorate degree (Ph.D) from Cranfield University, United Kingdom in 2014.

The statement added, “Dr. Adegbite is a sedulous scholar with 39 erudite publications to his credit. Notable among the papers were “Asset Integrity Management of Ageing Infrastructures: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities” delivered at the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Abuja Branch Technical Session, 2020; “Metals Offshore Applications: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities” presented during the Monthly Technical Section of Nigerian Institution of Metallurgical, Mining and Materials Engineering, Abuja 2020, amongst others.”

Adegbite is a fellow and member of 12 Professional Bodies with 14 awards in recognition of his excellence services, adding, ” among the awards were SPE Distinguished Lecturer for 2021/22, SPE Africa Regional Projects, Facilities and Construction Award 2019; Outstanding Contributions Award, by African Federation of Non-Destructive Testing; and others too numerous to mention.

