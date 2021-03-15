Samsung Assures Customers of Quality Experience

Emma Okonji

Samsung Nigeria says it is impressed with the opportunity afforded customers to experience the latest technological transformational devices on display in the Tech Experience Centre, which was opened by TD Africa last October. The commendation coincides with the company’s decision to give its customers discounts on some of its products.

The Tech Experience Centre, which is located at Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos, is home to latest global technological devices manufactured by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung Nigeria. The centre offers visitors a first-hand experience of new devices, gadgets, solutions and infrastructure that were previously alien to the industry and customers in Nigeria.

Head, Marketing, Samsung Nigeria, Iretiogo Oke, said: “The Tech Centre provides customers an array of our latest premium technological devices and gadgets on a consistent basis. It is like a daily technological exhibition of some sort and it is open to customers for a long period of time daily”.

We are glad to be part of this remarkable arrangement which enables us to reach our customers in a whole new level and avail consumers with ultramodern home and office appliances,” she added.

Speaking about the discounts, Head, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Nigeria, Oluwaremilekun Ogunsan, said: “We are very happy to announce that consumers can enjoy up to 20 per cent discount on a range of home appliances such as Refrigerators and Washing Machines. This offer is our own way of assisting our customers who would love to celebrate their mothers with a special gift and we thought it wise to help them achieve it”. Mother’s Day celebration has become a huge part of us in Nigeria and it is an opportunity for Mothers to receive pleasant gifts of appreciation from their children. She added.

Head of the Tech Experience Centre, Chidalu Ekeh, said aside from reducing the decision-making cycle for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), as well as other technology consumers, the centre would serve as a training centre for young Nigerians on the latest technology. “We have created a path in this country where state-of-the-art technology will be accessible to CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and other technology consumers so that they can make prompt decisions without leaving the country,” Ekeh said.

“What we have in our facility is a tech genius area where our customers are afforded the partnerships that we have with the various OEMs such as Samsung. The Centre will afford young Nigerians the opportunity to receive world-class training on the latest technology,” he added.

